Repeat Boutique welcomes back shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the Hoosier state, businesses are reopening as part of the governor's five stage plan.

Stage 2 started Monday, and even more places will be allowed to reopen this coming week.

One of the businesses reopening is Repeat Boutique.

The store is located inside the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

It welcomed back customers for the first time in weeks on Saturday morning.

The owner said its been extremely difficult with business so slow.

She said she's hopeful people will continue to follow guidelines and shop safely.

"Small businesses especailly my size, it can not take a hit like this and survive. If the public doesn't support us, and it's not just me, everbody in the Meadows is pretty much a small business. We all need the public to come out and support us," said Laura Gage.

The store is encouraging shoppers to practice social distancing.

People are asked to wear masks to keep everyone safe.