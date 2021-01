TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Congressman Larry Bucshon made a trip to Terre Haute on Thursday.

Buchshon touched on energy initiatives that will take effect in the United States.

One of President Biden’s first initiatives was to prevent oil and gas from being pulled from federal lands.

This means that drivers could see an increase at the gas pumps and Bucshon disagrees with the step to do this.

