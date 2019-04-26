Clear

Renovations set to begin on Vincennes University building

Renovations are in store for a building at Vincennes University.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations are in store for a building at Vincennes University.

The board accepted $3.9 million in contract bids for the Wathen Business Building.

They are for general, mechanical, and electrical construction.

Our partners at WVUT report the project involves heat and cooling work, and technology upgrades.

