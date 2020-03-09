Clear

Renovations continue on Pantheon theatre project

The renovations will turn the aging building into a business incubator.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:55 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In a matter of months, the Pantheon will re-open for business. A quick look inside and you'll see that work is coming along well.

The first thing you notice when going inside is that the sloped theatre floor has been leveled off. Much of the old worn down building has been re-plastered and is in the middle of getting a fresh coat of paint.

Work has been focused on trying to keep much of the old aesthetics alive in the old building. While the floor is leveled the stage still remains. The balcony will remain as well.

However, many different rooms are being built throughout the floor plan. These areas will serve as meeting rooms and other open spaces for groups. Purdue will also have an office set up on the first floor.

The executive director of the Pantheon Education Center Nichole Like says, "This is going to be such a great thing for our community. For our region. Not just our community but our region and we are definitely looking forward to having a base of operations for all the good work that we are doing."

