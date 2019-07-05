Renovations continue at North Davies Junior and Senior High school

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jodi berry has worked at North Daviess for 23 years. In that time she has seen problems come up at the school.

Berry says, "We're very proud of the school but it is an old school. And it was time to update systems whether the kids noticed them or not."

Upgrades are part of phase two of school construction. Many changes are behind the scenes on most school days. Wiring and electrical work along with fixing water lines. But there's even more.

North Daviess superintendant Robert Bell explains, "This fall we're looking at filling in our swimming pool and replacing all the exterior windows. We're also doing some renovations on our tennis courts and replacing all the carpet in the elementary hallways."

One of the main areas of work is to the gym. A new HVAC system is being installed and the old gym floor is being replaced.

Bell says, "The floor is something we had planned on doing within the next couple years but we had some water damage during our grand march at prom. About $50,000 worth of damage. So we got about a twenty-five percent discount on the gym floor so we put the gym floor in this year."

School officials are still busy getting ready for the next school year. Something that's hard to do around busy construction.

Berry explains, "It's been exciting. It's been a challenge not having power some days. Not having the network up some days. Not having water running, which is what we're currently under."

Phase two addresses the south side of the building. Once complete work will move to the north side for phase three.

Despite the challenges, Berry says it'll be worth it in the end.

Berry says, "You know we're always happy to make improvements to an already awesome building. The fact that we can make the kids even more proud of the facility that they get to attend."