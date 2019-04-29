Renovations coming to Gregg Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is going on in two locations at Gregg Park. The first is at the park's shelter house.

The facility was built as part of the New Deal in 1938. Crews are renovating the building thanks to funds from a historical preservation grant. Everything from bathrooms, windows, and lighting is being fully re-done.

Across the park, crews are tearing up the old tennis courts. Those aging courts will be replaced by pickleball courts.

Both of the projects are worth roughly $40,000. However, park superintendent Steve Beamon hopes to lower those costs.

Beamon says, "I think if you've lived here your whole life, any type of outdoor memory you had was at Gregg park. So the more that we can keep growing and keep those quality of life things coming, I mean it changes. What was popular fifty years ago is not today. So you have to change with the times."

One other popular attraction at Gregg Park is Rainbow Beach. Beamon says they are still slated for opening day on Memorial Day weekend.