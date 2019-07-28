Renovation of a Clinton health facility starts Monday

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work to expand a health facility in Clinton starts Monday.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center will undergo a year-long renovation. It's located on the Union Hospital Clinton campus.
Work starts at 6am Monday morning. This will not impact services but will impact parking and building entrances.
You can see an updated map of the facility by clicking here.
