Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A $400 million dollar renewable diesel plant is coming to Jasper county. And with the new project, the plant is bringing with it new jobs. St. Joseph Renewable Fuels made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The plant will create one hundred permanent jobs in Jasper County. Two hundred construction jobs are expected to be needed during the plant's two-year construction. Three hundred state of Illinois trucking jobs will be needed once the plant is up and running. Construction on the plant is expected to begin this year.

Once it begins the plant plans to use a COVID-19 test called HealthCheck. Employees can take the test at home and get results on their phones. This way employees are healthy before they come to work. Folks in Jasper county hope to expand these capabilities to other essential jobs in the county.

Amber Volk with Jasper County Economic Development says, "It's not set in stone by any means but that's definitely something that we are trying to look into to see if that would be a possibility for us. Because giving us that extra firewall to be able to prevent any more outbreak or spread would be huge. Not only for the county but also for the project."