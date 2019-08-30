Renaming Honey Creek Mall? Leaders hold a contest to give mall new name and logo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's mall is looking for a new name, and they are asking for your help.
On Friday, mall leaders announced they are holding a contest called 'Renaming Honey Creek.'
It is a contest to rename and help give Honey Creek Mall a new logo.
If you submit the winning name and logo, you could pick up a gift card.
Here's how it works, you go to this link, and submit and name or logo.
The winner or winners will receive a $500 gift card to shop at stores within the mall.
