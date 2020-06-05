Remnants of future Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to move into the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - June 1st was the official start of the 2020 tropical cyclone season. We have already had 2 named tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin (Arthur and Bertha).

Here is the list of names for the 2020 Atlantic Basin Tropical Cyclone Names:

Arthur - Stayed off the North Carolina coast

Bertha - Made landfall in South Carolina

Cristobal - Likely to turn into a Tropical Storm

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

The National Hurricane Center is expecting an above-average season for hurricanes. We will likely see 13-19 named storms. With 6-10 being hurricanes, and 3-6 being major hurricanes (Category 3-5).

Now Cristobal is the next tropical system to watch.

As of Friday, June 5th, Tropical Depression Cristobal is currently over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. It will then head into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters by late Saturday morning and then strengthening will commence.

The National Hurricane Center has the tropical system turning into a tropical storm once it goes into the Gulf. The forecast has Cristobal to only be a tropical storm, not a hurricane at this time.

It will then move northward and make landfall somewhere along the coast of east Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi early Monday morning (June 8th). Shortly after it makes landfall, Cristobal will likely downgrade to a tropical depression. Essentially it turns into a low-pressure system with heavy rainfall and a chance for severe weather.

The tropical depression will move northward into the Midwest states travelling a path up the Mississippi River.

See the picture below for the National Hurricane Center's forecast as of Friday morning, June 5.

What will the impacts be on the Wabash Valley?

It is too early to go into specifics since we are roughly about a week out from seeing the impacts. However, tropical depressions that move into the Midwest will likely dump heavy amounts of rainfall and cause severe weather activity. Back in 2008, Hurricane Ike brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall to Indiana.

The Weather Prediction Center sends out a daily precipitation forecast for the next 7 days. As you can see from the image below, this forecast is taking in account for the tropical depression. For the Wabash Valley, rainfall totals could near 1-2 inches. With more storms beforehand in the forecast, heavier amounts could be likely over the next week.

