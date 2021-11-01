Remnant Church drive-thru chocolate factory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers at Remnant Church in Terre Haute are making sure kids have a safe and sweet Halloween!

The church held a drive-thru trick or treat event Sunday evening!

This is the second year the church has hosted the event!

There was live music, a ton of treats, and hundreds of cars lined up waiting for their ticket to the chocolate factory!

Organizers say this drive-thru event is so faBOOlous because people are still able to enjoy Halloween while staying safe.

"We have volunteers everywhere. We are so thankful that they get to come to the chocolate factory and have some candy and stuff like that," Remnant Church Lead Pastor Branden Norman.

Organizers say there was more than 1,000 lbs of candy distributed at Sunday's event.