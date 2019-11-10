Reminders for pet owners as cold weather approaches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - With colder weather here, we have some important reminders to keep your pets safe.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health has shared some tips for pet owners.

They want to remind you to keep space heaters away from pets, and don't leave pets outside for too long.

They said to avoid ice when walking your dogs, and be sure to check underneath your car for cats before starting your car.

Some local pet owners said they make changes to their routines when the weather changes.

"He won't be out for hours at a time, but you know half hour to an hour kind of get his energy out on the snowy days," said Alex Bedecki.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health also said you should wipe down your pets paws and bellies to remove any de-icer or other chemicals.