TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An important reminder for you, tax day is July 15th!

An estimated 500,000 hoosiers still need to file their individual income taxes according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Due to the pandemic, the individual income tax season was extended from the traditional April 15th deadline to July 15th.

If you owe taxes, penaltie and interest can be avoided by paying 90% of the tax bill by the deadline.