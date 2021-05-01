Remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Run for Rob 5k is an event that is partnering with Cops Cycling for Survivors bringing support to families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty. The run itself is in honor of fallen officer Robb Pitts.

People from all over came to run and participate in the group challenge afterwords.

One young man who came to run started his own non-profit organization called Running for Heroes.

His goal is to bring awareness and raise money for those who have lost loves ones in the line of duty.

Founder of Running for Heros Zechariah Cartledge said, “I just picked up a flag and said I want to go do these runs. And it’s turned into this national organization. So, I’m very glad to do be around that today and very proud of how far this has gotten.”

Over the past three years, Cartledge said his non-profit organization has grown.

In fact, more than 200 thousand people know about his organization.

Cartledge told News 10 that around the time he began running for heroes he ran for officer Rob Pitts in 2019.

He said it’s great to be back here today before the anniversary of his death, running for the same officer, and remembering others that have fallen.

Cartledge said, “I’ve run 842 miles and it’s adding every single day. It’s unfortunately growing, I say unfortunately because every single mile I do, and every single follower I grow is from a first responding family, or someone watching from a fallen officer or firefighters run.”

Greg Pitts, brother of officer Rob Pitts, told us having this event today was amazing to see.

He said he wasn’t the only one remembering his fallen loved one at today’s event.

Pitts told News 10 there were many different people from different organizations coming to remember their loved ones as well.

Pitts said it’s important to make sure that everyone who has fallen in the line of duty is never forgotten.

He said, “I hope other agencies and family members try to keep my brother’s name alive, and you know, it’s a family that we’re all a part of. That none of us wanted to be a part of.”

Pitts told us he’s extremely grateful for Cartledge and everything he’s done so far.

Cartledge said while it’s sad his organization has to be here, he’s happy to make sure everyone’s name will be remembered.