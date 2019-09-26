Remembering the lives of two K9 officers and their dedication to the community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday morning, the Terre Haute community remembers the lives of two K9 officers.

Memorial services are set for K9 Diesel and K9 Luca at 10 a.m. at Cross Tabernacle Church.

K9 Diesel joined the Terre Haute Police Department in 2007 and his handler was Sergeant Todd Haller.

He worked as a narcotics detection dog and assisted with many search and seizures. He died at 14 years old.

K9 Luca was with the THPD since 2010 and his handler was Sergeant Adam Loudermilk.

He was responsible for sniffing out 17 pounds of meth last year during a traffic stop. It was the largest meth seizure in Vigo County. Luca retired in August.

Both of these dogs worked none stop to better themselves. According to THPD, it was as a full-time job for the dogs and their handlers.

After losing his own, Sergeant Haller shared his hopes for the community's support during this time.

"They dedicated their lives to a service and they did it for their community and their master and so it gives people in the community to come and pay tribute to them, rejoice in the life they had and to say thank you," Haller said.

When News 10 asked Sergeant Haller what his final message to his partner would be, this is what he responded with.

"That's pretty hard, I'd say we finished the race, you can't take it away, he knows."

Services will be open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

There is also a chance to donate back to the K9 department to help with supplies and food for the dogs. For more information on how to donate, reach out to the Terre Haute Police Department.