Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The NAACP will meet virtually this evening. New members will be introduced and sworn into their new roles, but the gathering will also pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 4:55 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The NAACP will meet virtually this evening. New members will be introduced and sworn into their new roles, but the gathering will also pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

The group wants to remember Dr. King's leadership, service, and vision for our country.

News 10 spoke with the president of the local NAACP division, Sylvester Edwards.

He said this evening's gathering will help celebrate the legacy that Dr. King left for us.

Edwards said we all must focus on keeping that legacy moving forward. He told News 10 he's glad to have this holiday to reflect on race and equality throughout our history, but he said Dr. King's work isn't done.

Edwards said, "The dream that he has is still on the way. He had made that statement so many years ago and we're still working, it's a work in progress."

He said he remembers exactly what was going on during the Civil Rights Movement because he was growing up during that time.

Edwards said, "We could pick our hero's, and she-ro's, and he was an example, the best example that we have to go the straight and narrow."

Edwards said this year this day means a lot because of all we had to witness and live through in 2020.

He told News 10 Dr. King's message is still as important today as it was all those years ago.

The message, do everything with love, and always lend a helping hand. Edwards said, "And that's a part of what the NAACP is all about. We have a lot of people who are volunteering for a lot of different non-profit organizations. And this is what dr. King would want us to do, help our fellow man."

Edwards told News 10 there will always be hope of a brighter future.

He said recently he sees that light of hope coming from the youth in our community, and around the country.

Edwards told News 10, "We as older people have done as much as we can, and we're going to keep going, pushing on, and we still struggle. But what's going to make it easier is the next generation behind our children and our grandchildren. It's their future and they know what's best for America."

Edwards left us with one last message he's learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said we should make sure we always love one another.

For more information on the NAACP in Terre Haute, you can go to their Facebook page, or click here for the website.

This meeting is open to the public. To attend you can click here on this zoom link. Or you can dial any number listed below. 

+1 301 715 8592

+1 312 626 6799

+1 929 436 2866

+1 253 215 8782

+1 346 248 7799

+1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 892 0170 3753

