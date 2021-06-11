Community remembers teen killed in shooting

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 40 hours after a Sullivan County shooting, Indiana State Police continue to look for people of interest. Police told us two groups met for a fight.

That's when police say someone pulled a gun and started firing in the direction of the opposing group. Fifteen-year-old Mezmariah Wilson was killed in the shooting.

Now loved ones of Mezmariah are remembering her life. A life that friends say was full of hope and promise. Those who knew Mezmariah say she was one of the sweetest girls you could come across.

Jamirah Harris says she's only been best friends with Mezmariah for nearly a year, but in that short time period, she lived with her for a few months when she says she had nowhere to go.

LINK | Police identify 15-year-old girl killed in Carlisle shooting as they continue the search for 'people of interest'

"Her mom is like my second mom, she's my sister. her sisters were like my sisters," says Harris.

Mezmariah was a member of Abundant Grace House of Prayer for four years at the time of her passing.

Her youth pastor Raji Hollifield says when the church first heard the news youth members gathered and offered prayer and support.

"There's also hope that we will see Mezzy again. Mezzy was a believer in Jesus and had given her life to Christ accepted Him as her Lord and Saviour. So we pass that hope on that we will one day be reunited with Mezzy," says Hollifield.

Hollifield says he hopes this tragedy will somehow bring people together.

"That's the call to come together, we need unity now more than ever. I believe that that's true. I believe we can have peace. The basic reality of it is, is that there is evil in the world and we need to combat that evil with peace," says Hollifield.

Her friend Jamirah says Mezmariah had the ability to make her feel better whenever she was down.

"I just liked being around her, in general, she made me a happy person," says Harris.

She adds she'll always remember one piece of advice Mezmariah gave her.

"Keep pushing Mez always told me no matter what sad, upset, push through it cause at the end of the day it's gonna benefit you to do what you want to do," says Harris.

If you want to help remember Wilson's life, there is a candlelight vigil Friday night at the square in Sullivan. It starts at 9:00 pm.