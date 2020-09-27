Remembering one of the last Tuskegee Airman's legacy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you saw a picture of Veronica Rogers' family, you could tell she comes from a military family.

"The Military was our life. They were kind and they were loving and they demanded respect," said Rogers as she flipped through photos.

She showed us pictures of her grandfather Levi, a Buffalo Soldier, and her son Travis who's currently in the Airforce.

But she told us a picture of her Uncle George, that holds a special place in her heart.

"This is the last picture I took with him," said Rogers. George W. Biggs died last Saturday, Sep. 19th at 95.

It wasn't until after his death, Rogers started to realize the legacy her uncle created.

"My sister said google him he's famous. I Googled him and I was blown away!", said Rogers.

She saw George W. Biggs one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen on headlines after headlines.

"I didn't realize what a national hero he was cause, again he was my hero and it was because he was my uncle," said Rogers.

Biggs joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943. Rogers said he wanted to fight rather than be a cook.

So, he was placed in the Tuskegee Institute where he would eventually fight as a Tuskegee Airman flying in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"I'm in awe of it because I'm like I got to know him personally and I kind of wish that everybody else got to know him as personal as I did," said Rogers.

And to remember this hero, Congress will honor his legacy this week in Arizona.

Rogers said her uncle cherished every breath he took down to his last.

"I'm not afraid to die he says because when you're facing death every day in a war and you live through it, you have everything to live for"," said Rogers.

The special service is happening this Friday. Rogers said this is a huge honor and she's proud of her uncle.