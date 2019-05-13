Clear

Remembering those officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice

It's national police week and all across the country communities are honoring their officer and remembering those who have been killed in the line of duty.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- 168 police officers, 28 K-9 officers, That's how many policemen, women and K-9's in Indiana were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

One of those officers right here in Terre Haute.

"Unfortunately we did we lose Rob this year. It's hard and having a spouse myself you never know if they're walking in the door," Chrissy John, President of THPD spouse auxiliary said. "So, it's hard losing a friend, a co-worker, and to these guys, it's their brotherhood."

LINK | SALUTING A LEGACY OF HONOR: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK BLUE LIGHT CEREMONY

That's why a group gathered in front of the flag pole and statue of fallen officer Brent Long and his K-9 shadow at Terre Haute police headquarters.

They were there to remember all officers who were killed last year and to show their support to THPD.

Todd Haller has been an officer for 25 years now. He said seeing people come out and support like this means a lot to him.

"We've seen the community step up and really support the people involved in public safety tremendously over the last, probably 10 years," Haller said. "They've come a long way. When I first started the job we didn't see ceremonies like this and we didn't' hear about community support."

John said she just wants people in the community and country to always respect officers and to thank them every chance they get.

"Lot of people don't understand and realize what our officers do on a daily basis they go out and they put their life on the line every day," she said.

This week is national police week.

So, all across the country communities are honoring their officers and the officers they've lost in the line of duty last year.

The candlelight vigil in Terre Haute happened at exactly the same time as the vigil in Washington D.C. John said that's because a lot of THPD officers can't go to D.C. and they want to make sure they can have their own remembrance right here.

