Remembering a life lost too soon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The school was out for presidents' day today.

But the parking lot was full and the halls were filled with people in mourning.

Some even gathered at the crash site.

That's where a memorial has been set up in her memory.

We're told those close to Perrelle called her "Jk".

They described her as a goof-ball that could put a smile on anyone's face.

We talked with Perrelle's softball coach.

He says hearing the news was like a shockwave through the heart.

But that he'll always cherish the time he had knowing her.

"She's a little girl that everybody truly loved and I mean she was she was the best. I just can't say enough good things about Jenna k she's the reason and a lot of people she'll put a smile on your face anytime and uh you cannot replace Jenna," Donnie Cotrell, Parrelle's softball coach said. "There are holes in everybody's heart."

The Hamilton center has counselors inside the school..

That's for anyone who might need to talk through the grieving process.