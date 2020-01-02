Remembering a community hero: Rockville police officer dies after having flu-like issues

ROCKVILLE, Ind (WTHI)-- Many in the Rockville community are mourning the loss of officer Rodney Smith. Smith was a police officer and served his community for over 30 years.

Chief Randel Kneeland told News 10 he's still in shock. He was called out to officer Smith's house when he died.

Statement from the Rockville Police Department Very sad to announce the unexpected passing of Officer RODNEY SMITH of the Rockville Police Department. He had served in many positions, Reserve Officer, Patrolman, Assistant Chief, and Chief, and back to patrolman. He loved his family, friends and his job of serving his community. He had 20 years as a Volunteer with the Rockville Fire Department and had a stint in the Army National Guard. He was a True Servant!! He always responded and helped when needed!����‍♂️���� Love and Prayers to his wife Linda, two daughters Alisha and Tiffany and three grandchildren as well as the rest of his family and Friends! Rest easy Friend, your Tour of Duty has ended. Services will be held Monday January 6, 2020 at Gooch Funeral Home with Visitation starting at 11A until 2PM service. Burial will be at Memory Garden in Rockville with Graveside Services.

"It was hard to um...it just felt like a nightmare," said Rockville police Chief Randel Kneeland.

He told us the community is hurting. Smith died in the early morning hours on January 2.

Chief Kneeland said Rodney was battling flu-like respiratory issues.

"We deal with this kind of thing all the time but not one of our own...it was just his time," said Kneeland.

Kneeland said Smith loved every bit of his community. He worked for the police department since 1988.

During his career, Kneeland told us Smith served several roles including the chief.

Kneeland said he and the other officers are trying to keep their heads up.

They're choosing to remember the good times they shared with their friend.

"Rodney always put a laugh or smile on people's faces he always had a bit of sarcasm for ya or um joking with us," said Kneeland.

Kneeland told us right now the family is planning smith's funeral.

They're trying to figure out how to move forward after this unexpected loss. But, Kneeland says officer's smith legacy will always be remembered.

"Rodney's the kind of guy that you can't forget. it didn't matter what the detail was he would show up and help out. he's a good man and we've got the watch from here," said Kneeland.

Officer Smith's funeral will be next Monday at the Gooch Funeral Home in Rockville, Ind. It is a public service. From 11 am - 2 pm there's a public visitation.

The funeral is followed after that.