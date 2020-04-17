Remembering a Terre Haute Firefighter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Terre Haute firefighters have been mourning the loss of one of their own. But they say the support from this community and surrounding ones is helping them get through this difficult time.

As the Terre Haute Fire Department prepares to remember and honor one of their own.

"John was larger than life."

They're speaking about his legacy. Scott Dalton is a captain of the Terre Haute Fire Department. He said Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was a great public servant and will be missed.

"He's gonna be missed. Yeah, it's tragic but I guarantee John knew what he was doing. Every time he put on that uniform we know that there is a danger and he confronted that danger for the safety of his community," Dalton said.

And he said the way the community has come together to support the department during this difficult time has not gone unnoticed.

"It's been amazing what the community has done in this time of need. From the donation of the sign in front of station 5 to people lining up in the parking lot and putting their hand out the window to show the guys in the 5 that support," he said. "We appreciate what the community has done to support us to help get us through this time."

We should also mention Dalton is recovering from COVID-19. We will have much more on his story with the virus later.

But he said he knows Schoffstall will be honored Saturday for his sacrifice. He also said even though they are mourning the loss of their friend and coworker, they are still thinking about the others who have lost their loved ones to this virus.