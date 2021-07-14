Celebrating the life of a local musician

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came to honor the life of a local musician.

Dalton Richey (Dalton Edington) was just 26 years old when he passed away in a car accident last Thursday. Now, the community is coming together to celebrate his life and his music.

Some called him a talented musician. Others called him an inspiring artist. But most importantly, Dalton Richey was a friend to many in this community.

"Dalton was a great friend of mine," Alex Williams, Richey's friend, said. "He meant the world to me. He was an incredible musician in this town."

On July 8th, Richey was killed in a car crash on U.S Highway 41 and State Road 63 ramp. He was a day short of turning 27. His friends say they are still searching for ways to cope with their difficult loss.

"I was one of the first people to know," Aaron Norris, Richey's friend, said. "I was in shock, and I'm still just processing it now."

On Wednesday evening, dozens of community members gathered to celebrate his life by hosting a benefit concert at the Verve in Terre Haute.

"For us to have an event like this, especially at such an exclusive club like the Verve, it would mean the world to Dalton to know that we are all here," Williams said.

Richey played a variety of instruments and was in several local bands. His friends and family say he will always leave a positive footprint in the hearts of many in Terre Haute.

"If we keep his memory going, then he will still be here," Connie Wrin, owner of the Verve, said. "We are a family, and we stick together, and we help each other out, especially during times like this."

The Verve is planning to donate 50% of Wednesday's bar sales to the family to help with funeral expenses. If you'd like to support the Richey family during this difficult time, click here.