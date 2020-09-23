Remembering Leeam Pritcher

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A very somber night on the football field Wednesday night. Hundreds of people filled the Boys and Girl's park to show support and honor the memory of one of their own.

"Leeam on 3! One...two...three...LEEAM!"

A name that echoed through the park.

"Leeam was a big part of this league. He loved football," Trent Miles, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club said.

Leeam Pritcher was just seven years old. He was recently taken off life support and passed away. But he was a big part of the Boys and Girls club and their youth football league.

"He always smiled and he was a great kid and he was very much loved," Miles said.

Leeam played football and was on the Raiders team for the youth football league. Wednesday night his team had a game to play.

Hundreds of players, coaches, and community members showed up to honor Leeam and show support for his team and his family.

"His team is playing tonight and we wanna show these young kids that everyone supports them, is behind them, and Leeams not forgotten," Miles said. "And I think you see the crowd that wanted to come and show their support tonight for him."

Miles said Leeam will always be in their hearts.

"It's just tough. It's a hard thing to realize, but again he's with us he's loved," he said.

The football league will have decals with Leeams number on the back of their helmets for the rest of the year. They will also start a scholarship fund in Leeams name.

Miles said they are also working on getting a plaque and bench in his honor.

Leeam's family does have a Go-Fund-Me page set up for hospital, funeral, and legal expenses. If you would like to help you can find their page, here.