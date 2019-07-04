Remembering Eva Kor, the world takes to social media to share their memories

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, and around the world, Eva Kor was well-known for sharing her message of forgiveness.

She passed away on July 4 during her annual trip to Poland.

Eva survived the Holocaust and later moved to Terre Haute to found The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

INDIANA GOVERNOR ERIC HOLCOMB

“The world just lost a giant with Eva Kor’s passing. Janet and I loved and adored her. Everywhere she went, Eva brought light into darkness and provided comfort to those in pain unlike anyone we’ve ever met. From her against all odds survival as a young girl in Auschwitz to her peace spreading message based from home in Terre Haute, Indiana, her relentless and optimistic example inspired the world. Her angelic spirit will live on in the countless souls she saved from ongoing confusion and torment. Janet and I are reminded just how blessed we are to have her as a friend. We will miss her laughter, her wisdom and her passion. We call on every Hoosier to look above on this Independence Day and say a prayer for Eva and the family and nation she leaves behind.”

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY

Eva Kor’s life and work is a testament to the power of forgiveness. The path to forgiveness is not easy, nor is the quest to spread truth. Both, however, are powerful agents of change, and that is what Eva Kor steadfastly spent her life doing — changing lives with her message.

"Eva stands as one of the tallest and strongest Sycamores. Our Indiana State family is devastated at the news of her passing, but we know her legacy of forgiveness will live on for generations to come." Indiana State University President Deborah J. Curtis.

INDIANA SENATOR TODD YOUNG

"Eva Kor taught so many about the horrors of the Holocaust and, just as importantly, the power of love and forgiveness. Indiana and the world will miss this great American."

