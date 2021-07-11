Remembering Brent Long a decade later

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is still mourning the tragic death of Detective Greg Ferency, but also they're also remembering another who was also killed in the line of duty a decade ago Sunday.

Brent Long was a Terre Haute police officer for 6 years. A decade ago he was laid to rest. Local law enforcement says the impact he had on the community is ever-lasting. Long was shot and killed when he and other officers tried to serve a warrant. News 10 talked with Sheriff Plasse before learning of Detective Ferency's passing. Sheriff John Plasse was police chief at the time long was killed. He says he was a star employee.

"Brent was just a hell of an officer, he was k-9. He lived and breathed that. Him and Shadow were a perfect team, just made a lot of impact and difference in Terre Haute."

Brent Compton the owner of Pacesetter Sports always pays tribute to fallen officers with a sign outside of his business.

"Every year since he's passed we put that up on our sign for his family for the Terre Haute Police Department family basically the law enforcement family in may we do it for Rob Pitts. Rob Pitts is another one that was very close. We do it for both of them."

Mayor Duke Bennett has witnessed 3 officer shootings now since he's been in office.

With the recent killing of Detective Ferency, he says he feels like the long family is re-living long's death all over again.

"I feel for those families too because they're kinda re-living what they know they went through and our officers and everybody else involved with those other incidents."

Sheriff Plasse says Officer Long had a bright future ahead of him.

"What really sucks though is it's 10 years now and you wonder where he'd because I'd guarantee he would be promoted by now. He was just a sharp officer. The sky was the limit for him. And speaking at his funeral that's what I said then. He was a rising star and unfortunately, we'll never know how bright he was going to be because it got cut short."

Community members say they will do everything in their power to keep his memory alive.