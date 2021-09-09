20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11 in the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Today’s high school students weren't even alive yet when the attacks happened two decades ago.

A Wabash Valley teacher was in the classroom when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. He is still educating students about what happened and what has changed since.

Jim Mann teaches an honors course combining history, economics, and political science. Mann has worked at Terre Haute South Vigo High School since 1997.

LINK | Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

He was in the classroom on a statewide testing day no one expected would mark a turning point in history, for the country and the world.

"So much was happening right before our eyes and it wasn't something we were used to seeing."

On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, Mr. Mann talked with his students about the terrorist attacks unfolding in real-time before them, answering questions as best he could.

Now, 20 years later, he's teaching juniors and seniors, who had not yet been born the day the nation was attacked, about what happened that day.

"I think they have an appreciation that this was a changing event in the United States."

His lesson has evolved over the last two decades but starts with what happened and then what changed.

"If you want to understand America in the 2020s you have to understand September 11th, 2001, and the change that was made."

Students discuss the United States' response to the attacks, liberty versus security, the death of terrorist mastermind Usama bin Laden, and now the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Mann says he and his fellow teachers were honest with students 20 years ago when they did not have the answers. Today, he still says it's okay to admit you don't know but pledge to learn together.

"You just have to figure out a way to communicate with the students to get them to understand that this did happen in the past but it impacts us today."