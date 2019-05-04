Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: One Year Later

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the Wabash Valley are reflecting on the terrible loss the community experienced one year ago this May 4th. On this day, Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Ryan Adamson says, "We know that we'll get to see him again and we just have to hold faith in that."

Officer Rob Pitts was shot and killed at the Garden Quarter apartment complex. Pitts was investigating a murder at the time. The suspect in the murder shot at police, killing Pitts. Police returned fire. The suspect was later found dead.

Friends, family and people who did not even know the officer are remembering him and his sacrifice.

Adamson says, "I think it's fair to say it's a tough day for the Terre Haute Police Department, but I think its tough day for the community. You know, we lost somebody who was killed running towards danger, not away from it and I think that adds to it a little bit."

Former police chief and current Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says, “I remember the thing, I guess was so overwhelming to me, was the support the community showed. This community showed us that Rob, that they were sharing the grief with us. They showed us that Rob's sacrifice was worth something.”

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Terre Haute Police Department will be holding a joint memorial soon. It's happening Thursday at 4pm at police department headquarters.

Officer Pitts will also be honored this month at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. His name is one of 371 just added to the memorial this week. There are now almost 22,000 names engraved at the wall.

Police week begins on Sunday, May 12th. Families and departments from across the country will be there. This includes several local officers and the family of Officer Pitts.

News 10’s Heather Good will be in D.C. for the Police Week events. Be sure to tune in to News 10 the week of May 12th for a series of live reports.