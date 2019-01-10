Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Pew Research Center says about 93 million Americans have searched for health-related topics online.

Doctors say searches like these don't make you an expert.

A local doctor says it takes about 10-15 years to be trained enough to diagnose someone.

When people go online to seek treatment, they don't realize that each individual is different and physicians are looking at several factors to determine the cause.

A website may not have the answer to those factors or might not even consider them.

In fact, doctors say some could lead to danger.

"When people try to self diagnose and self treat based off of one word or one diagnosis that could really do them harm. If it were that simple all the physicians would've been taken over by now," said Dr. Kumar Gaurav.

Gaurav says that if you must go online, visit a reliable site.

Some of those sites include the cdc.gov and the mayoclinic.org.