Clear

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

News 10 sat down with Dr. Kumar Gaurav today in regards to self-diagnosis. He shares with us the dangers of relying on the internet to help with your symptoms.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Pew Research Center says about 93 million Americans have searched for health-related topics online.

Doctors say searches like these don't make you an expert.

A local doctor says it takes about 10-15 years to be trained enough to diagnose someone.

When people go online to seek treatment, they don't realize that each individual is different and physicians are looking at several factors to determine the cause.

A website may not have the answer to those factors or might not even consider them.

In fact, doctors say some could lead to danger.

"When people try to self diagnose and self treat based off of one word or one diagnosis that could really do them harm. If it were that simple all the physicians would've been taken over by now," said Dr. Kumar Gaurav.

Gaurav says that if you must go online, visit a reliable site.

Some of those sites include the cdc.gov and the mayoclinic.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community