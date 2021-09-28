"I personally believe that God calls us to protect each other" How do churches feel about the COVID-19 religious vaccine exemption?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the equal employment opportunity commission employers are required to respect the decision of their employees to not get vaccinated if it is against their religious beliefs.

Several religious leaders around the world have shared their views on receiving the vaccine. Pope Francis says the vaccine brings hope to ending the pandemic and receiving it is an act of love.

He says it is our duty and obligation to receive the vaccine to protect one another. The Dalai Lama says the vaccine will benefit us all.

Kathi Elliott of Terre Haute's First Congregational Church says she encourages her members to get vaccinated.

Elliott says most members of her church have received the vaccine and no one has asked her about a religious exemption. She says receiving the vaccine will help stop the spread of the virus.

"You know I've heard people say that God is going to protect me. I personally believe that God calls us to protect each other," says Elliott.

She says those who will not receive the vaccine should still take steps to keep those around them healthy.

"If there are people who choose not to or for medical reasons cannot. I hope they will still be willing to put a mask on or do what they are able to take care of each other" says Elliott.

Those still hesitant on receiving the vaccine are encouraged to talk to their religious leaders and doctors about their decision.