Relief fund giving those on the streets, a place to call home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 continues to impact almost every part of our lives, that's why relief is on the way to help including the homeless.

Four local groups received money through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

One of the places that'll see this money is Reach Services.

According to Case Manager, Jesica Rohrkaste, it will go directly to giving people a place to call home.

"It's because it's helping our neighbors, it's helping the kids we go to school with, it's helping everyone that is struggling right now. everyone deserves a nice, warm home to go to at night and we are here to help them with that," said Rohrkaste.

In a single day, Reach will get at least 5 to 10 calls about the homeless issue.

To bring relief, they're working with area landlords to provide housing.

This applies to those living across the valley, in areas like Sullivan and Vigo.

Rohrkaste tells us that homelessness became even more of an issue as the pandemic took over.

"They're outside around everyone in the community that could have it, they don't know what to do, they don't know where to go, and they are just affected by this in ways that we would never understand."

Staff at Reach are still looking for potential landlords. If you are interested, click here to learn more.