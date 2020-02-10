Clear

Relatives of teens slain in 2017 plan memorial food drive

Relatives of two teenage girls slain in northern Indiana in 2017 are holding a food drive and a pet supply donation drive to mark the three-year anniversary of their unsolved slayings.

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of two teenage girls slain in northern Indiana in 2017 are holding a food drive and a pet supply donation drive to mark the three-year anniversary of their unsolved slayings.

The donation drive will be held Thursday evening at Delphi United Methodist Church, according to the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were killed in February 2017 after they went hiking near their northern Indiana hometown of Delphi.

The case remains unsolved, but authorities say they continue to receive tips.

“The anniversaries are difficult,” said Anna Williams, who lost her daughter.

Authorities have released sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April based on a cellphone video that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

