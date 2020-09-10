Registration open for CANDLES Holocaust Museum's trip to Auschwitz

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Registration is open for an annual learning trip.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is offering a trip to Poland. Each year the museum leads a trip to Auschwitz.

Those who go on the trip will experience Eva Kor's journey. She survived the Holocaust and later founded the museum in Terre Haute.

People on the trip will experience her audio tour, and visit historic sites with professional guides.

CANDLES says even though Eva can't be part of the trip, she will still be involved.

"When you step into certain locations within the camp, her voice automatically comes on and tells the story that she would have told at that specific location," Leah Simpson, the Director at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum said.

The trip will take place from July 10 through July 18.

Learn more here.