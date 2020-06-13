Registration day takes place at SMWC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students are getting ready to head to the classroom this fall.

Student registration day was Friday.

Registration was by appointment only to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Students got the opportunity to talk with university staff members and advisers about several important topics.

These topics included: Covid protocols, how to get credit from AP courses, financial aid, counseling, and clubs.

University staff members say covid-19 guidelines will be in place to keep students and staff safe.