Registration dates for the Catholic Charities Christmas Store set for later this month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is looking to help 500 Vigo County families at Christmas-time.

Each year, the organization has a Christmas store. Families can pick-up new clothing, toys, hygiene items, and household goods.

The head of the household can take home the items and wrap them.

Catholic Charities says it is all about helping spread joy at what can be a difficult time.

You have to register to take part. When you attend registration, you will need to wear a mask.

Registration

When: Open from October 26 to October 30

Times: 9 am to noon and then 1 pm to 3 pm

Evening registration will be on October 27 and 29 from 4 pm to 6 pm

What do you need to bring?