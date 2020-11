WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - High school students can now register for a competition that encourages them into cyber-based learning and careers.

Indiana students can participate in Cyber Start America. It is a series of online challenges that allow participants to act as cyber protection agents.

Last year, 373 young women from Indiana participated. This year, the event is open to young men as well.

Students can register here. The beginning of the Cyber Start game is midnight on Sunday.