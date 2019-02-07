Registered Terre Haute City Council Republican will run as a Democrat in election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute City Council member is looking ahead to the next election.

Councilman Earl Elliott filed to run in this year's municipal election on Thursday.

The filing came with a change.

Elliott will be running as a Democrat.

Elliott is a registered Republican.

We spoke with him at Thursday night's council meeting.

He said in 2018 he voted on a Democratic ticket.

That's so he could vote in the Vigo County Assessor's race.

Elliott said this choice means the Republican Chairman had to verify that he is a Republican.

That did not happen.

That's why Elliott said he chose to run on the Democratic ticket.