Registered Terre Haute City Council Republican will run as a Democrat in election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute City Council member is looking ahead to the next election.
Councilman Earl Elliott filed to run in this year's municipal election on Thursday.
The filing came with a change.
Elliott will be running as a Democrat.
Elliott is a registered Republican.
We spoke with him at Thursday night's council meeting.
He said in 2018 he voted on a Democratic ticket.
That's so he could vote in the Vigo County Assessor's race.
Elliott said this choice means the Republican Chairman had to verify that he is a Republican.
That did not happen.
That's why Elliott said he chose to run on the Democratic ticket.
