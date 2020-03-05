Regional and both Union Hospital locations to start screening patients/visitors for coronavirus before they enter

Three area hospitals will soon start screening visitors and patients for COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known, the coronavirus before they enter the hospitals.

Regional Hospital and Union Hospital in both Terre Haute and Clinton will begin screening on March 9.

FULL STATEMENT FROM REGIONAL HOSPITAL "Terre Haute Regional Hospital has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Our preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, ensuring we have necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning. In addition, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas. Starting Monday, March 9, visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients. We continue to work in partnership with our local and state health departments and the CDC, and will provide updates to our hospital and medical staff as necessary."

REGIONAL HOSPITAL

The Vigo County Health Department says Regional Hospital will direct patients and visitors to specific entrances for screening. Patients at Regional will be limited to two visitors at a time.

If a patient has symptoms like fever or respiratory distress, the health department says Regional staff will "respond appropriately" and limit their exposure to others in the hospital.

UNION HOSPITAL - Terre Haute and Clinton

As for both Union Hospital locations, the health department says hospital staff will screen all visitors "in a manner consistent with CDC recommendations."

Patients will be limited to two "designated visitors." Visitors that screen positive for the following criteria are asked to avoid Union Hospital facilities: