Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Regional and both Union Hospital locations to start screening patients/visitors for coronavirus before they enter

According to the Vigo County Health Department restrictions start on March 9.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 3:46 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 4:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Three area hospitals will soon start screening visitors and patients for COVID-19, or as it's more commonly known, the coronavirus before they enter the hospitals.

Regional Hospital and Union Hospital in both Terre Haute and Clinton will begin screening on March 9.

FULL STATEMENT FROM REGIONAL HOSPITAL 

"Terre Haute Regional Hospital has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we are working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Our preparedness efforts include reinforcing appropriate infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, ensuring we have necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning.

In addition, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, visitor restrictions have been instituted in patient care areas. Starting Monday, March 9, visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.

We continue to work in partnership with our local and state health departments and the CDC, and will provide updates to our hospital and medical staff as necessary."

REGIONAL HOSPITAL

The Vigo County Health Department says Regional Hospital will direct patients and visitors to specific entrances for screening. Patients at Regional will be limited to two visitors at a time.

If a patient has symptoms like fever or respiratory distress, the health department says Regional staff will "respond appropriately" and limit their exposure to others in the hospital.

UNION HOSPITAL - Terre Haute and Clinton

As for both Union Hospital locations, the health department says hospital staff will screen all visitors "in a manner consistent with CDC recommendations."

Patients will be limited to two "designated visitors." Visitors that screen positive for the following criteria are asked to avoid Union Hospital facilities:

  • Fever or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough and sore throat.
  • International travel within the last 14 days to restricted countries. For updated information on restricted countries visit this link. 
  • Contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New kayak/canoe dock goes in at Dewey Point

Image

Junior Police Academy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute woman killed in Edgar County crash when deer crashes into her windshield

Image

Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella

Image

Vigo County Health Department launches Joint Information Center to monitor coronavirus - here's what

Image

The Will Center 2020 Fundraiser Saturday March 21st

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fatal crash

Image

St. Anthony Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1