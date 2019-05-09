Regional and both Union Hospital campuses take part in coordinated active shooter drill

VIGO/VERMILLION COUNTIES (WTHI) - Vulnerabilities were revealed at three local hospitals.

A recent analysis shows that Regional and both Union Hospital campuses, in Terre Haute and Clinton, are highest in the state when it comes to active shooter vulnerabilities.

On Thursday, staff participated in an active shooter emergency scenario.

The emergency preparedness coordinator, Barry Nicoson, said participants are taught to run, hide, and then fight.

All three hospitals underwent the same drill, at the same time.

Nicoson told us it simulated a coordinated attack.

Visitors, residents, and patients did not participate in the exercise.

Each facility will participate in another drill later this year.