Regional Opportunity Initiatives works to provide better internet to rural communities

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has shown a spotlight on many problems Americans are facing. In Daviess, Martin, and Greene counties, one of the biggest problems is getting reliable internet.

Regional Opportunity Initiatives CEO Tina Peterson says, "44% so far of those responding are telling us they're unsatisfied with their broadband access. It's either slow or it's unreliable. 16 and a half percent are saying we don't have any."

Those are early results from a Regional Opportunity Initiatives survey. For many in Daviess, Martin, and Greene those results probably aren't surprising. When schools went to remote learning, many students had to use physical packets to do schoolwork. But ROI's survey hopes to provide better net to those who need it.

Peterson says, "This data is going to begin to paint a picture that's going to allow us to really advocate for our region. And to begin understanding what solutions are required."

Part of that process is setting up county digital advisory teams. These teams bring community leaders together with internet providers. Hoping to help streamline the process when opportunities become available.

Peterson says, "Beginning to organize within each county. Having people around the table that are informed and know what's happening there is going to allow them to have better conversations with their providers in their areas and their communities. It's going to allow them to advocate."

To fill out the survey: Click Here