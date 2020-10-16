Regional Hospital to host drug take-back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show that opioids result in nearly 50,000 deaths every single year. That is why Regional Hospital is helping you get rid of unused prescription drugs.

You'll be able to properly dispose of these drugs. It's all thanks to an opioid take-back this weekend.

Regional says they will accept most things, aside from needles and liquids.

The hospital says they just want to help the community.

Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Day will be Saturday, October 24 from 8 am until noon. It will happen at Regional Hospital.