TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute hospital is changing its visitor policy once more. It's in response to new CDC COVID guidelines.

The changes are for Terre Haute Regional Hospital. There are several of them, but one of the major policy shifts means patients are now limited to one adult visitor at a time from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

