Regional Hospital implements new mask procedures for all staff and providers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, expanding their use beyond suspected or positive COVID-19 cases.

Masks will be optional only for staff in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet aside from brief interactions with colleagues.

This enhanced protocol follows the addition of daily temperature screening for employees, medical staff and vendors.

“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities through the duration of this pandemic,” said Nathan Vooys, Chief Executive Officer. “These new guidelines apply to all areas of our patient care facilities, not just those where suspected COVID or COVID-positive patients are being treated.”

The hospital is deploying three types of masks, depending on the clinical role, the type of care the patient is receiving, and the level of suspicion for infection with COVID.

Level I “procedure” masks for all staff not needing higher levels of protection.

Level 3 masks for additional protection from fluids and droplets, and for use by staff caring directly for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, except when performing aerosolized procedures.

N-95 respirators for staff caring for suspected COVID or COVID positive patients, and are the only mask that should be used during aerosolizing procedures, such as intubation, nebulization, bronchoscopy, or suctioning.

“We know that all our employees are making sacrifices in this extraordinary time,” Vooys said. “We thank you for your continued efforts and commitment to our patients”.