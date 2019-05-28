Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts in Vigo County are working to solve a shortage.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital is hosting nurse recruitment events.
They are chances to learn about what the hospital to offer.
Organizers of the events say they've been hit hard by the nursing shortage.
If you are interested in working at Regional Hospital, click here.
