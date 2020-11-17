Regional Hospital and Union Health enact COVID-19 visitor restrictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local hospitals have announced visitor restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19.

Starting on November 19, visitation will not be allowed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital or any Union Health facility.

See the full list of restrictions below:

Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, visitation will NOT be permitted at Regional Hospital or any Union Health facility, with the following exceptions:

• Union - Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – (2) visitors permitted.

- One visitor allowed at Regional

• Obstetrics and Postpartum - (1) visitor permitted.

• Surgery – (1) visitor permitted on the day of the surgery.

• At Union in the Emergency Room – (1) visitor permitted in department and (1) visitor permitted to accompany patient to room upon hospital admission.

No visitors are allowed in the Regional Hospital emergency department

• Vulnerable Patients with Special Needs

-patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, patients with cognitive impairments including dementia, Down Syndrome, Autism, victims of sexual assault, including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.

• End of Life – (2) visitors permitted at a time.

Each patient and visitor that is permitted will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any facility. If symptoms are present, the visitor will be denied entry.

Patients and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – NO EXCEPTIONS.

If you have health concerns, it’s important to not delay care and seek medical attention immediately.

If you have questions or concerns regarding Coronavirus, the COVID-19 Hotline remains open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 812.238.4871.