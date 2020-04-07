Regional Health now offering telehealth appointments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Patients can now talk with a doctor without having to leave the house.

Regional Health recently launched telehealth services for outpatient appointments for all specialties.

This service was launched to help patients stay safe during this time.

“So what we’re doing is trying to offer that continuation of services, get the patients perhaps the medication or further guidance they need to care for their condition, but also limit that exposure to the general public right now. It’s a great alternative,” said Stacia Via, market manager for Regional Health.

A physician will determine if a telehealth appointment is right for you.

Physicians will be communicating in real-time with patients through Healow along with a variety of other platforms.

“But if the patient’s unfamiliar, or prefers to use a platform such as facetime that’s already on their smartphone, we are able to do Facetime, Google Duo and even WebEx,” Via described.

Via says the type of telehealth appointment will determine billing.

“But most of those visits are going to align with the traditional billing you see with an in-person visit.”

Regional Health says they plan on continuing to offer this service beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Health is still offering in-person appointments.

If you need to schedule an appointment, visit regionalhealthgroup.com.



You will be evaluated on whether or not a telehealth appointment is best for you.