Refrigerator trucks may be coming to Vigo County as officials prepare for COVID-19 worst-case scenario

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department has to prepare for the worst-case scenario. With case numbers climbing daily there are also more deaths" being reported.

Local officials made the decision to make sure they will be able to bring in refrigerated trucks when need be.

These trucks will hold an overflow of bodies if needed.

Health officials said, "So if we have too many deaths and no place to put them until the things that need to be done to their body can be done, that's where the trucks come in. Just as a place to keep them, and hold them, until they can move on to that next process."

Currently, the trucks aren't in our area, but they are on standby if we need them.

The trucks would help our morgues and hospitals hold bodies. They would act as a holding place until proper arrangements are made.

Health officials said they've had this plan in place for quite a while now.

They also said they don't want to use the trucks, but they will be there in case we need them.