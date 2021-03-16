Reflecting on COVID-19 impact after one year of the pandemic

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - March marks one year since the novel coronavirus pandemic started making its way into Indiana.

Since then, thousands have caught the virus, and thousands have lost their lives. March 16th marks one year since Indiana's first COVID-19 death.

As of Monday, March 15th, there have been 672,967 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Indiana since the first diagnosed case appeared on March 6th, 2020.

"There's been tremendous suffering, we've had too many people die," said IU Health Arnett Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Bien.

12, 454 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in one year. One of those deaths comes from the Pablo family in Lafayette.

"COVID touched everybody," said Joleen Pablo.

Joleen recalls her family having a COVID-like illness that they couldn't seem to shake in the months leading up to March of 2020. She remembers losing her sense of smell and taste at the time, but this was before the disease had a name and the word "coronavirus" became part of our everyday vernacular.

Towards the beginning of 2021, she, her husband Joe, and three of their children were diagnosed with COVID-19. For Joleen and her kids, they had mild symptoms, but it hit Joe in the hardest way.

"My husband had diabetes and high blood pressure as well, so those were the underlining factors," said Joleen. "He was diagnosed on a Friday and he was gone on Monday."

Joe Pablo died on January 11th, 2021, nine days after his 52nd birthday. Joleen said they had met when she was just 12 years old and had been married for several decades. They have four children and three grandchildren. Joleen is now a widow at the young age of 48.

Thousands of families can relate to the loss of the Pablo family, and as we turn the corner on one year of the pandemic, local health leaders are reflecting.

"It felt like the switch flipped pretty quickly from maybe this won't happen here to oh man, we have to prepare for this and we have to prepare for the worst," remembered Dr. Bien.

"This is a brand new virus, a brand new disease," said Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County's Health Officer. "We suspected that would indeed have cases of COVID-19 here. We didn't know at the time to what extent."

As of Monday, Tippecanoe County has had 20, 448 diagnosed cases and 207 deaths in the past year. The county health department had to make some difficult decisions, including putting restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Festivals like OutFest, Taste of Tippecanoe and Feast of the Hunter's Moon were all cancelled. Graduations at area high schools were either postponed or cancelled all together. High school seniors who play spring sports did not get the chance to have a final season.

Our local schools dealt with all the challenges of deciding between fully virtual, fully in-person or hybrid learning. Carrying a face mask in your purse or dangling from your car rear view mirror became routine. People's jobs moved entirely virtual as families had to deal with the struggles of working and learning from home.

Toilet paper and disinfectant wipes flew off the shelves and were difficult to come by for weeks.

West Lafayette was one of the few cities across the state to enact a mask mandate.

We heard Dr. Adler preach the importance of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing week after week at press conferences. Dr. Adler said these conferences were important to him to make sure people were getting accurate and correct information directly from a reliable source. And since the COVID situation was constantly changing, he said it was important to him to make sure the community knew what was going on.

"Everyone has done such a great job here," he said. "If it wasn't for all the efforts of everybody, our situation would have been a lot worse."

Dr. Bien said collaboration has been key. He regularly attended the TCHD press conferences, along with Dr. Daniel Wickert from Franciscan Health, Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tracy Brown, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and Dr. Esteban Ramirez from the Protect Purdue Health Center.

"Elected officials, health department, both hospital systems and Purdue. I know that that has helped," said Dr. Bien.

He did not think we would have three vaccines available to people with higher than 80% efficacy one year later.

"I thought we would be locked into a long struggle over the period of several years," he said. "Now to have three vaccines that are so effective, I think is making all the difference for us."

Dr. Adler stressed the importance of getting whichever vaccine that's available to you as soon as you can. While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a slightly less efficacy rate compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Adler said the J&J vaccine proved to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths.

He said the Tippecanoe County Health Department vaccine clinic continues to be successful, even as more and more age groups are becoming eligible to get the vaccine. He said they are able to vaccinate between 200 and 300 people every day.

Dr. Bien said that thanks to vaccinations and COVID-19 safety protocols, influenza and RSV in children have essentially been eradicated this flu season. This proves to him how successful those safety really are in preventing the spread of viruses.

Both Dr. Adler and Dr. Bien agreed that the takeaways from this pandemic are the importance of collaboration, transparency, flexibility and perseverance. For Joleen Pablo and her family, it's remaining strong in their faith and their love for each other.

"We will meet him again," she said confidently. "We had him cremated so he's home with us too and we always have his candle lit. It's day by day and support from your family and friends is the best thing."

While our numbers are trending down right now, both doctors also agree that now is not the time to get complacent. Especially as new variants of COVID make their way to the U.S.

"This pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint and we are still in the race," said Dr. Adler.