Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) --- It’s a big weekend in Cory, Indiana.

The community is celebrating 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival. The festival runs Friday, September 27 through September 29.

The first Cory Apple Festival was held in 1970. The goal was to help maintain the former school grounds after it closed. Since then, the school building has been demolished, but the festival lives on. Now, it’s supporting the Cory Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders.

Volunteer Fireman, Dwight Ludwig, said the support is greatly appreciated.

"Fifty years is a long time, and we've just been really blessed with people who do not have anything to gain; they just want to keep the fire department alive, which is really important,” Ludwig said.

Organizers said approximately 15,000 people attend the three-day event each year.

Mindy Seymour, of Cory, remembers the very first festival.

"It started out very small, nothing like it is today, and it's just grown tremendously over the years," Seymour said.

She was the very first Cory Apple Festival Princess. Seymour said the pageant is one of the events, along with the parade and food, that’s remained constant over the years.

"There are a lot of people involved today who were involved with the very first one, so I think that has a lot to do with why it's still here,” Seymour said.

Many volunteers share similar thoughts to Seymour.

“The whole community pitches in. It's three days where we work really hard and everybody comes together and helps to put it on. We raise all the funds we need for the year to operate the fire department,” Ludwig said.

A Paul Bunyon Lumberjack Show is a special feature this year. You can find a full schedule of events here.