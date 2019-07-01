Vigo County leaders to add four new voting locations for fall election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Officially this fall a referendum for the casino will be on the ballot.

The Vigo County Election Board made this decision at the meeting on Monday.

They plan to add four additional voting locations.

They'll be outside the city limits.

The new locations will be the International Union of Operating Engineers on the south side, The Solid Waste Management Building north of the city, The Seelyville Town Hall out east and the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with Clerk Brad Newman.

We spoke with Tom Ridge at the Operating Engineers.

He said by being a voting center, this is his way of making sure Vigo County continues to grow.

"It's an opportunity to bring jobs to Vigo County I think that everybody is somewhat excited about that you know hopefully you look at the communities that have the casinos and it seems to uplift all of them," said Ridge.

All Vigo County voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard at whichever center is closest to them.

If you have any questions, call the clerk's office at 812-462-3211.